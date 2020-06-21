Fearing infection, Basavakalyan youth ends life

A 26-year-old man from Basavakalyan in Bidar district reportedly ended his life on Friday fearing that he would contract the coronavirus. Two days later, his throat swab sample returned negative, said sources in Health department.

The youth in question was placed under home quarantine after his friend, a Maharashtra returnee, had tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Identifying him as primary contact of the infected, the Health department workers had drawn his throat swab sample for testing. Fearing that he would contract COVID-19, the youth hanged himself from a ceiling of his house.

The Town police have registered a case of unnatural death and investigations are underway.