Fearing infection, Basavakalyan youth ends life

Fearing infection, Basavakalyan youth ends life

DHNS
DHNS, Basavakalyan (Bidar district),
  • Jun 21 2020, 22:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2020, 23:16 ist
Representative image/istock

A 26-year-old man from Basavakalyan in Bidar district reportedly ended his life on Friday fearing that he would contract the coronavirus. Two days later, his throat swab sample returned negative, said sources in Health department.

The youth in question was placed under home quarantine after his friend, a Maharashtra returnee, had tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Identifying him as primary contact of the infected, the Health department workers had drawn his throat swab sample for testing. Fearing that he would contract COVID-19, the youth hanged himself from a ceiling of his house.

The Town police have registered a case of unnatural death and investigations are underway.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Suicide
Karnataka
Bidar
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Nurses, doctors walk tightrope between work and home

Nurses, doctors walk tightrope between work and home

Map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

The chariot of wonder

The chariot of wonder

What has the pandemic taught you?

What has the pandemic taught you?

 