Fearing infection, residents desert their area in Koppal

Fearing infection, residents desert area in Koppal

DHNS
  • Jun 28 2020, 22:32 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2020, 23:49 ist
Representative image.

Fear of contracting Covid-19 has forced many residents of Medar Oni in the town, a containment zone, to lock their homes and shift to safer areas.

Panic gripped the area (ward no 16) when a resident, aged 67, tested positive for novel coronavirus on Saturday. The residents packed whatever they could lay their hands on and left their homes overnight. By Sunday morning, the area wore a deserted look.

Asha workers, who have been deployed to conduct door-to-door surveillance in the area, are being greeted with locked houses.

"We have been roaming around since morning to gather information of the residents. Fearing infection, many residents have left the place. We are not getting a clear picture. We have no idea on their whereabouts," a health worker poured her woes to DH.

 

Karnataka
Koppal
Coronavirus
COVID-19

