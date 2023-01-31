Female jumbo electrocuted in BRT Tiger Reserve in Karnataka

A female elephant was found electrocuted at Bailur Wildlife Range, under Biligiri Ranganathaswamy Temple (BRT) Tiger Reserve, on Tuesday.

According to officials, Prabhakar of Gundimala village, Bailur range, had electrified the fence around his land. As a herd of jumbos strayed into the village on Monday night, one of the female elephants came in contact with the live wire and was electrocuted. Forest department personnel visited the spot.

A case has been registered against Prabhakar at Hanur police station.

Many electricity poles in the BRT Tiger Reserve are leaning with cables hanging low. This is posing a threat to the lives of both humans and animals. Despite repeated complaints from farmers, officials of the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation have not taken any action.

The elephant's carcass was cremated after post mortem.