Female KSRTC traffic controller assaulted in Karnataka

A private vehicle owner allegedly assaulted KSRTC traffic controller in a bus terminal in Hiriyur town of Karnataka on Sunday evening.
J C Netravati, the victim, instructed people to remove private vehicles parked in the bus terminal through loud speaker.
Most vehicle owners followed the instruction but one driver, Subramani assaulted her when she warned that tyre air will be released if the vehiclea were not removed from there.
Women house keeping staff took the victim to the hospital. The town police have registered a case.
