Female KSRTC traffic controller assaulted in Karnataka

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Chitradurga,
  • Jul 03 2023, 11:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2023, 11:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A private vehicle owner allegedly assaulted KSRTC traffic controller in a bus terminal in Hiriyur town of Karnataka on Sunday evening.

J C Netravati, the victim, instructed people to remove private vehicles parked in the bus terminal through loud speaker.

Also Read | 2 held for brutally assaulting doctor in Kerala hospital

Most vehicle owners followed the instruction but one driver, Subramani assaulted her when she warned that tyre air will be released if the vehiclea were not removed from there.

Women house keeping staff took the victim to the hospital. The town police have registered a case.

