Female leopard dies after being hit by vehicle

An eight-month-old female leopard died on the spot after being hit by an unidentified heavy vehicle near Guddadarangavanahalli in the taluk on Saturday night.
Local people who noticed it alerted forest department officials. The authorities concerned stated that it is a clear hit-and-run case. The incident took place when it was crossing the road and it succumbed to injuries on the spot.
HBD Big B! Top Amitabh Bachchan films to look foward to
Superhero movies have blighted cinema, says Alan Moore
No solution in sight to tackle stubble burning
Next generation of Indian players light up the IPL
Rohingya refugees: Portraits of the persecuted
Trump called his supporters ‘disgusting.’ Do they care?
Manipur villagers give up land compensation for highway
DH Toon | An international conspiracy against Yogi?