Female leopard dies after being hit by vehicle

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Chitradurga,
  • Oct 11 2020, 13:44 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2020, 13:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

An eight-month-old female leopard died on the spot after being hit by an unidentified heavy vehicle near Guddadarangavanahalli in the taluk on Saturday night.

Local people who noticed it alerted forest department officials. The authorities concerned stated that it is a clear hit-and-run case. The incident took place when it was crossing the road and it succumbed to injuries on the spot.

