Female nilgai dies due to infighting in zoo-cum-safari in Shivamogga

A 19-year old female nilgai died due to infighting in a zoo-cum-safari at Tyavarekoppa on the outskirts of the city.

Sources in zoo-cum-safari stated that it died last month. As many as nine nilgais had been brought from Mysuru. The zoo had 19 nilgais, but with this incident, the number of nilgais in the zoo fell to 18. Of them, seven are male while the remaining are female.

Speaking to DH, veterinary officer Sujay said the lifespan of nilgai is around 25 years. It died due to internal bleeding.