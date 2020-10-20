Festive season: Low price leaves fruit growers unhappy

With Dasara, a series of festivals begins like Ayudha Puja, Vijayadashami, followed by Dhanteras and Deepavali, in the month of November, and there is great demand for fruits, which are an integral part of any festival. However, fruit growers are not happy, as their produce is not fetching a good price, this year.

Banana growers of the district are the worst affected. ‘Yelakki’ variety of banana was around Rs 20 to Rs 30 per kg during the lockdown period. The farmers expected that the price may go up during Varamahalakshmi and Gowri-Ganesha festival. But, they were disappointed, as there was only a little hike.

Farmer T L Kumaraswamy of Talluru said, “Dasara has begun and there is a demand for bananas. There is a slight increase in the price. The Horticultural Produce Cooperative Marketing and Processing Society (HOPCOMS) is procuring yelakki variety of banana at Rs 45 per kg. But, it was Rs 70 last year and Rs 90, a couple of years ago.”

Guruswamy, a mango cultivator from Gangadahosahalli, said, “Mango growers faced the worst this year. I have 600 mango trees. The sudden rain affected the yield. Besides, there was no market for mango this year, due to the Covid pandemic.”

K Rudresh, Deputy Director, Horticultural department, said that bananas are grown on 10,000 hectare of lands in Mysuru district. “Similarly, mango is grown on 4,000 hectares, sapota on 2,000 hectares, guava on 600 hectares. The government has distributed Rs 1.60 crore as compensation to 2,650 banana growers, during the Covid induced lockdown period,” he said.