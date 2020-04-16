'Fever clinics to screen Covid-19 suspects'

In order to reduce the spread of Covid-19, the district administration and Health and Family Welfare department have set up fever clinics in the city and Nanjangud, where several Covid-19 cases were reported.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar said, “In Mysuru city, 10 urban primary health centres have been converted into fever clinics and a clinic is opened at the government hospital in Nanjagud.”

The DC said the clinics are meant to screen people with symptoms of Covid-19. He urged the people to visit the facility only if they come across symptoms like cough, fever, tiredness. Medical professionals will screen the people and route suspected cases to Covid-19 hospital, he said.

The DC said, as of now, no decision is taken to seal down, but, Nanjangud and 3 km surroundings have been declared as ‘Containment zone’.

Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde urged the people to lend hands to support the people who are in need during lockdown. The MCC has made several arrangements to feed deprived people. As many as 10,000 people are being fed every day. Hegde said, “Several donors have been providing items such as groceries. MCC is running out of ration. We need ration more than funds.” He urged the people to contribute.

The MCC is supplying food at 18 centres and has provided accommodation for needy persons, particularly migrants. The authorities have identified a total of 728 migrant labourers in the city and all of them are taken care of.

MCC is distributing ration to all cardholders and will distribute to people who have no cards. A survey will be conducted to identify the people without cards, he said.