Few more days to give suggestions to improvise govt schemes

Similar to quality check of technology, equipment, products and services, MLA and former minister S A Ramadass has invited feedback, seeking suggestions, to improvise 197 schemes and programmes, launched by the Central government, since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, six years back, for the welfare of the people.

Ramadass said that ‘Namo Divas Namaskara – Festival of Developments’ was launched on September 17, at Ramalingeshwara Park of Vidyaranyapuram in Mysuru city, to mark the celebration of the 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Writer S L Bhyrappa had launched a mobile application and a website, on which there is a questionnaire for the participants and the provision to give suggestions on the government schemes. It is available in all Indian Languages and English and will be open up to November 15. The person who gives the best suggestion will be awarded a prize money of Rs 50,000. The winner will also get an opportunity to meet the prime minister. A total of Rs 2.75 lakh will be given away as prizes to the winners,” he said.

Ramdass said, “Up to Tuesday evening, the link for participating in the contest has reached 70 lakh people, across India, and we have received suggestions from 2,100 persons. Earlier, the Centre had invited suggestions from people, similarly, for ‘good governance’. It had received 1,300 suggestions. This is not just a contest, to win cash prizes. But, it is an opportunity for the people, especially the beneficiaries themselves, to give feedback to improvise the schemes, to make them citizen-friendly."

"Even though experts are involved in formulating policies and implementation of the schemes, the beneficiaries are the best people to consult, as they know the practical problems at the grassroots level,” said Ramadass, who is also responsible for the hope for establishment of Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country.

It has to be recalled that as Medical Education Minister, he was responsible for the establishment of Atalji Janata Bazaar Generic Drug Store, on the premises of Mysuru Medical College and Research Centre in Mysuru, on August 14, 2012, to sell generic drugs.

Those interested can long on to http://shorturl.at/ae267