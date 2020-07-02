Fifth Covid-19 death in Hassan; 34 positive cases in districts

Hassan district reported its fifth death on Thursday, with a 65-year-old man from Channarayapatna, succumbing to Covid-19. Hassan reported 15 and Mandya 19 positive cases.

With 15 positive cases, the total number of positive patients has increased to 440 in the Hassan district. In all, 244 patients have been discharged and there are 191 active cases.

The victim is a Channarayapatna resident, who was admitted to a private hospital for severe breathing problems on July 1, at 7.30 pm. As he turned critical, he was shifted to the Covid-19 hospital at the midnight but died on the wee hours of Thursday. His swab samples tested positive for Covid. The family members of the deceased had returned from Mumbai and his contact is under tracing.

Out of 15 cases, 11 are male and 4 are female. While six of them have a contact history with other patients, three are Influenza-like illness (ILI), three patients contact is under tracing, two are Maharashtra returnees, one has a travel history within the district.

Mandya reported 19 new cases on Thursday. This includes 12 males and seven females. While three of them have a travel history within the district, three are ILI patients. Thirteen are primary contacts with the other patients.

