Fifth edition of Dr Raj Cricket Cup to be held in May

The Karnataka Film Choreographers’ and Dancers’ Association will organise the fifth edition of the Dr Raj Cricket Cup on May 13,14 and 15 at the BGS International Residential School ground at Kumbalgodu in Bengaluru.

Covid-19 pandemic had forced the organisers to suspend the tournament for the last two years. The fifth edition will be held in memory of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. The fourth edition was organised in Hassan and Bengaluru.

“Ten teams representing different departments of the film industry, a team from media and another one representing the Karnataka legislators will participate. T10 format will be followed for league matches, while T20 format for semi-finals and final matches in June which will be held in Sharjah, UAE,” the Association president Rajesh Brahmavar told reporters.

The organisers are developing a mobile application to stream matches live. Funds raised from the tournament would be spent for the academic requirements of poor children. Each team would have three persons representing the audience who would be chosen based on the lucky draw, he added.

Filmmaker Sa Ra Govindu said that Sharjah was chosen for semi-finals and final matches as it helped Sandalwood’s activities. The Kannada associations in the UAE were requesting to organise matches there.

Kannada Film Producers’ Association president K Ramakrishna said that Australia was chosen for semi-finals and final matches. The idea was dropped due to winter in Australia.

Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce president D R Jairaj said that the tournament fostered harmony in the Sandalwood.