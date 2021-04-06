Fine to be imposed for use of plastic at railway stations, trains

South Western Railway, Mysuru division, conducted an anti-plastic campaign, with the railway officials creating awareness on the state government's ban on use of plastic items on trains, at Mysury City Railway Station on Monday.

It may be mentioned that the state government has banned the use of plastic - carry bags, banners, cups, plates, flags, spoons, sheets on the premises of railway station and on trains.

The officials highlighted the consequences of using plastic. During the day-long campaign, the passengers were screened for carrying plastics on the station premises and on board trains. They were counselled on the harmful effects of the use of plastic and explained about the discipline to be followed for non-use of plastics, with specific attention on polythene carry bags.

A street play was held as part of the campaign, during the departure of trains towards Mayiladuthurai and Tirupati by Bharath Scouts and Guides. Devasahayam, Additional Divisional Railway Manager; and Vijaya, Assistant Environment Officer, Karnataka Pollution Control Board, participated in the campaign.

Carrying of plastic bags and plastic items on the station premises and on trains will not be allowed and fine may be imposed on violation of the government orders, Devasahayam said.