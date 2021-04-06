Fine to be imposed for use of plastic at rly station

Fine to be imposed for use of plastic at railway stations, trains

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, Mysuru,
  • Apr 06 2021, 22:21 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2021, 22:29 ist
Railway employees create awareness against the use of plastic at the city railway station in Mysuru on Monday. DH PHOTO

South Western Railway, Mysuru division, conducted an anti-plastic campaign, with the railway officials creating awareness on the state government's ban on use of plastic items on trains, at Mysury City Railway Station on Monday.

It may be mentioned that the state government has banned the use of plastic - carry bags, banners, cups, plates, flags, spoons, sheets on the premises of railway station and on trains.

The officials highlighted the consequences of using plastic. During the day-long campaign, the passengers were screened for carrying plastics on the station premises and on board trains. They were counselled on the harmful effects of the use of plastic and explained about the discipline to be followed for non-use of plastics, with specific attention on polythene carry bags.

A street play was held as part of the campaign, during the departure of trains towards Mayiladuthurai and Tirupati by Bharath Scouts and Guides. Devasahayam, Additional Divisional Railway Manager; and Vijaya, Assistant Environment Officer, Karnataka Pollution Control Board, participated in the campaign.

Carrying of plastic bags and plastic items on the station premises and on trains will not be allowed and fine may be imposed on violation of the government orders, Devasahayam said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

South Western Railway
Mysuru
plastic ban

Related videos

What's Brewing

Mumbaikars, you can't use Swiggy, Zomato after 8 pm

Mumbaikars, you can't use Swiggy, Zomato after 8 pm

In Pics | TN, Puducherry, Assam, WB, Kerala go to polls

In Pics | TN, Puducherry, Assam, WB, Kerala go to polls

When patients choose to end their lives

When patients choose to end their lives

Climate change shrinks marine life richness at equator

Climate change shrinks marine life richness at equator

What happens when women run the economy? We'll find out

What happens when women run the economy? We'll find out

 