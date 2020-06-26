'FIR against those who flout home quarantine norms'

Deputy Commissioner Dr M V Venkatesh has warned that FIRs would be filed against those flouting home quarantine norms and wandering out of their houses.

In a press release, the DC stated that he has received many complaints about the people in home quarantine behaving irresponsibly and venturing out, violating the norms. The Covid-19 infection is spreading slowly in the district and there are possibilities of these people spreading the virus among the public. It has become inevitable to take strict action to stop the community spreading of the virus, he has stated.

For latest updates on Coronavirus pandemic, click here

The release also stated that adequate measures have been taken by the district administration to keep the spread under control. The authorities keep in touch with those in home quarantine through Mobile App. But, a few have been keeping their mobile phones switched off and roaming out. Legal action would be taken against them, he warned.

If the people under quarantine are found roaming, the public can inform the control room of the respective taluk office or the nearest police station, he appealed.