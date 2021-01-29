FIR filed against five in connection with two civic workers' death

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against four officials of Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board (KUWSDB) and a contractor in connection with the death of two civic workers in a manhole while cleaning a drain at Kailash Nagar of the city on Thursday.

Lal Ahmed (34) and Rasheed Sheikh (25), the residents of Azadpur Road died of suffocation in the drain and Raj Ahmed (21), brother of Lal Ahmed, is out of danger.

Asma Begum, the wife of deceased Lal Ahmed, lodged a complaint with Raghavendra Nagar Police Station on Thursday night. No one has been arrested so for.

In the complaint, she stated manual scavenging has been banned. Despite knowing it, the KUWSDB officials made her husband and a relative alight into the manhole. The officials are responsible for their death, she alleged in the complaint.

The FIR has been filed against executive engineers Vijayakumar Bilagundi and Narasimhayya, assistant executive engineer B S Patil, supervisor Vijaykumar and contractor Shafi.