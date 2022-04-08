KSE booked for comment over right-winger's death

FIR registered against KSE for provocative statements after Harsha's death

Police stated that they would not arrest BJP leaders but they have to appear before the court for a hearing

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS,
  • Apr 08 2022, 15:18 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2022, 15:18 ist
Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa. Credit: DH Photo

Doddapete police Friday registered a case against Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa and BJP corporator S N Channabasappa for making provocative statements after the killing of Bajrang Dal worker Harsha in Shivamogga on February 20 following the order from a court in Bengaluru.

Police stated that they would not arrest BJP leaders but they have to appear before the court for a hearing.

Peace Organisation Committee Secretary Riyaz Ahmed had filed a case before Special Court in Bengaluru as Shivamogga police reportedly refused to register a case as Eshwarappa's name figured in the complaint. Admitting the case, the court directed the police to register a case against the duo which it did under the IPC sections 153 (A), 295 (A), 504, 505 (2) and 34.

Eshwarappa and Channabasappa had said that Muslim goons were behind the killing of Harsha. This triggered communal tensions in Shivamogga.

