FIRA fails to get correct predictions for challenge posed

The Federation of Indian Rationalists (FIRA) has received four entries for its open challenge for people to make the right predictions and all the predictions proved wrong.

The FIRA had challenged astrologers to predict what was placed in sealed envelopes and had said that the 100 per cent accurate prediction to at least five envelopes, would win a prize money of Rs 1 lakh.

As expected none could make correct predictions, said FIRA President Professor Narendra Nayak to mediapersons.

He said, "the FIRA noted the rise in superstitions and belief in non-science in recent days. The recent attempt in this regard was to come to a conclusion about the origin of a structure using a technique that was not proven by any tests that had attracted our attention. Hence we challenged those with powers of predictions. A number of serially numbered envelopes were sealed and the contents of each unknown were presented for prediction. The envelopes were serially numbered from 1 to 7. Opportunities were given to all those having powers of prediction regardless of religion, caste, or creed to predict. The last date for receipt of entries was May 31 midnight.

Nayak said that the envelopes were sealed at 11.33 am on May 26 in Mangaluru and were opened at 10.30 am on Wednesday, at the Mangaluru Press Club.

The envelope contests included a blank paper, four with currency notes of different countries like the US, Saudi Arabia, Nepal, Singapore, and one empty. One of the envelopes contained a prediction of Prof Nayak which read astrologers have flopped miserably once again.

Of the four entries, three were considered. One entry said six envelopes are empty, another said all are empty envelopes. While another said the envelopes have Rs 500, kumkum, betel leaf, flower, Gandhi photo, and a painting of a god.

He said the challenge brings up the question of using techniques like ‘tambula prashne’ to be considered as evidence in a court of law. Now the case of the structure of a temple allegedly being under a mosque being demolished is in the court and its outcome as all cases o will be decided by the evidence.

Prof Nayak said, "one of the unintended positive outcomes of the whole exercise was a call from one person called Umesh from Bengaluru. He had called me last Sunday after reading the challenges posed for the people to predict and has asked me about the relevance of some astrological predictions made for him. We convinced him through our explanations on how astrologers make predictions using the body language of the people who visit them.”

The FIRA reiterates its commitment to article 51 A (h) of the constitution of India and will continue its efforts to develop scientific temper.