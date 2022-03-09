Fire breaks out at book store in Shivamogga

Firefighting staff rushed to the spot and doused the flame

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Mar 09 2022, 09:49 ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2022, 09:49 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A fire broke out in Sharada book store at Vinobnagar in Shivamogga on Tuesday night damaging goods worth Rs 5 lakh.

Books, stationery items including pencil, pen, notebooks, photocopy machine were turned to ashes in the incident. Firefighting staff rushed to the spot and doused the flame. The exact reason for the fire mishap is yet to be ascertained. 

