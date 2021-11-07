Fire breaks out in Shivamogga's McGann hospital

Many lactating mothers admitted to the hospital ran out of the ward with their babies in their hands

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Nov 07 2021, 23:33 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2021, 23:33 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Tension prevailed at the District McGann Teaching General Hospital in the city on Sunday night as the Obstetrician/Gynecologist ICU unit caught fire due to a short circuit.

Sources in the hospital stated that two women and children were undergoing treatment in the ward and they were shifted to another ward immediately.

Power supply was disrupted in the hospital. Many lactating mothers admitted to the hospital ran out of the ward with their babies in their hands. Firefighting staff rushed to the spot to douse the flame. No casualties were reported.

