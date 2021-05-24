Fire Department personnel dies of Covid-19 in Mangaluru

A personnel attached to Fire and Emergency Services at Kadri in Mangaluru succumbed to Covid-19. Meanwhile, six more persons attached to the fire station have been tested positive for Covid-19.
The deceased, Naveen (54), tested positive for Covid-19 on May 9 and succumbed to the virus after failing to respond to the treatment at a private hospital.
He joined the service on November 10, 1997.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
How citizens reclaimed public space in Malleswaram
Would you buy these Japanese Yubari melons for $24,800?
Zimbabwe cricketer’s tweet lands him Puma sponsorship
Huma Qureshi opens up on preparing for 'Maharani'
Israel-Palestine ceasefire: Will anything change?
'Charlie bit my finger' fetches $760,000 at auction
The moment a Belarusian dissident knew his time was up