Fire Department personnel dies of Covid-19 in Mangaluru

He joined the service on November 10, 1997

  May 24 2021, 15:51 ist
A personnel attached to Fire and Emergency Services at Kadri in Mangaluru succumbed to Covid-19. Meanwhile, six more persons attached to the fire station have been tested positive for Covid-19.

The deceased, Naveen (54), tested positive for Covid-19 on May 9 and succumbed to the virus after failing to respond to the treatment at a private hospital.

He joined the service on November 10, 1997. 

