Fire Department staffer dies of Covid-19 in Mangaluru

A staffer attached to the Fire and Emergency Services at Kadri in Mangaluru succumbed to Covid-19. Meanwhile, six more people attached to the fire station have been tested positive for Covid-19.

The deceased, Naveen (54), tested positive for Covid-19 on May 9 and succumbed to the virus after failing to respond to the treatment at a private hospital.

He joined the service on Nov. 10, 1997.