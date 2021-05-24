Fire Department staffer dies of Covid-19 in Mangaluru

Fire Dept staffer dies of Covid-19 in Mangaluru

He joined the service in 1997

A staffer attached to the Fire and Emergency Services at Kadri in Mangaluru succumbed to Covid-19. Meanwhile, six more people attached to the fire station have been tested positive for Covid-19.

The deceased, Naveen (54), tested positive for Covid-19 on May 9 and succumbed to the virus after failing to respond to the treatment at a private hospital.

He joined the service on Nov. 10, 1997. 

