Fire destroys 3 acres of forest in Muthathi

DHNS
DHNS, Halagur (Mandya district),
  • Dec 15 2020, 21:06 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2020, 21:06 ist
Fire spotted in Muthathi Forest area, Mandya district, on Monday night. Credit: Special Arrangement

Around three acres of vegetation was destroyed in the wildfire which spread across the Muthathi Forest area, under Cauvery Wildlife Range, in Malavalli taluk, Mandya district, on Monday night.

According to the forest department personnel, the fire mishap is man-made, as thousands of devotees had visited Muthathiraya temple, as part of the last Karthika Somavara, on Monday. A matchstick thrown by one of the visitors, after smoking, while returning from the temple, might have led to the fire, the officials suspected.

The fire, spotted atop the hill, started spreading fast. The people, who spotted the fire, alerted the forest department officials. They rushed to the spot and took measures to douse the fire and to prevent it from spreading, the officials said.

