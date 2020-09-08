Fire service rescues students who lost way inside forest

The local residents and fire service personnel rescued six college students who had been to Konaje Kallu and lost their way while returning.

Students of a private college in Moodabidri hailing from Kerala had trekked to Konaje Kallu for a sunset view. They later visited Siddashrama. As it started raining, they stayed there for a few minutes. As it suddenly got dark, they lost their way inside the forest. The terrified students started screaming inside the forest and later dialed fire service personnel seeking help.

The local residents with the help of fire service personnel were able to trace the students late in the night. The police issued a warning to the students before dropping them back to their hostels, sources said.