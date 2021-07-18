Fire team rescues KPTCL staff stranded in office

Fire team rescues KPTCL staff stranded in office

Kaadajji stream near krishi kendra was flowing above the danger level

Nrupathunga SK
Nrupathunga SK, DHNS, Davangere,
  • Jul 18 2021, 15:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2021, 15:36 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Pool

A team of Fire & Emergency Services staff rescued two workers of KPTCL who were stranded in the office at Kaadajji village which was submerged due to heavy rains that lashed the region on Saturday night. 

Station operator Santosh Kumar and assistant Krishna Prasad were in the office but they could not come outside due to heavy showers overnight.

The firefighting staff rushed to the spot and rescued them as part of the operation that lasted for two hours.

When villagers informed firefighting staff around 1:00 am, a team led by District officer Basavaprabhu Sharma headed towards the village.

Kaadajji stream near krishi kendra was flowing above the danger level. KPTCL office was at a distance of 100 metre from the stream.

Villagers were reluctant to move forward. The team waded through the stream and rescued the staff with the help of a rope and jacket.

Ashok Naik, Parashuram, Chandre Gowda and Aanjaneya were part of the team. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
KPTCL
rains
Davangere

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why the plan to protect wildlife is falling short

Why the plan to protect wildlife is falling short

Won't perform while my father controls career: Britney

Won't perform while my father controls career: Britney

Have you watched these popular Priyanka movies?

Have you watched these popular Priyanka movies?

'Indian Matchmaking' and some uncomfortable truths

'Indian Matchmaking' and some uncomfortable truths

How can you become a space tourist?

How can you become a space tourist?

All for one

All for one

Ministry of Cooperation causes disquiet among states

Ministry of Cooperation causes disquiet among states

 