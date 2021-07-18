Fire team rescues KPTCL staff stranded in office

A team of Fire & Emergency Services staff rescued two workers of KPTCL who were stranded in the office at Kaadajji village which was submerged due to heavy rains that lashed the region on Saturday night.

Station operator Santosh Kumar and assistant Krishna Prasad were in the office but they could not come outside due to heavy showers overnight.

The firefighting staff rushed to the spot and rescued them as part of the operation that lasted for two hours.

When villagers informed firefighting staff around 1:00 am, a team led by District officer Basavaprabhu Sharma headed towards the village.

Kaadajji stream near krishi kendra was flowing above the danger level. KPTCL office was at a distance of 100 metre from the stream.

Villagers were reluctant to move forward. The team waded through the stream and rescued the staff with the help of a rope and jacket.

Ashok Naik, Parashuram, Chandre Gowda and Aanjaneya were part of the team.