Firm promises Rs 15 lakh interim compensation to victims

The Shree Ulka LLP fish processing plant has promised to pay an interim compensation of Rs 15 lakh to the kin of the victims who lost their lives in a mishap in the unit on April 17 late night. As many as five labourers had died after falling into the fish waste tank at the unit situated in Mangaluru Special Economic Zone jurisdiction.

The firm has announced interim compensation as per the Workmen Compensation Act 1923 to the nominee of each of the deceased workers within 15 days of the confirmation of nominees. If the compensation as per the Workmen Compensation Act exceeds the declared compensation, then the rest of the amount will be paid additionally to the nominees accordingly through RTGS, said a letter from the firm on confirming the compensation.

It may be recalled that Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V had held meetings with the authorities from Shree Ulka LLP and directed them to pay maximum compensation to the victims along with interim compensation.

DYFI state president Muneer Katipalla said that the company has given in writing to the families that the money would be transferred to their bank accounts within 15 days.

The DYFI, CITU leaders had placed a demand of not allowing the bodies of the victims to be shifted to their native places till the compensation is announced by the management of the unit.

The members of various organisations have demanded that the State government provide a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the victims' families. They said the West Bengal government has already announced a compensation of Rs two lakh to each of the victims.

Katipalla alleged that Mangaluru SEZ had promised jobs for the locals but hired labourers from North and North-Eastern states without providing them job security. The labourers are appointed through contractors and work as bonded labourers, Katipalla said. He urged the government to take strict action against the violations being reported in the area to prevent a disaster like the Bhopal gas tragedy. It is a tragedy that in spite of the mishap, none of the elected representatives have visited the spot, he added.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: