First Covid-19 patient discharged in Mysuru

The first Covid-19 patient in Mysuru, designated as P20 by the State Health department, was discharged from the hospital, following successful treatment for 18 days, on Tuesday.

The first case was confirmed in Mysuru on March 21. He is a man in his mid-30s, a resident of the city, who had travelled from Dubai to Bengaluru via Goa. He had been to the KR Hospital as he was feeling ill on March 20 and got himself admitted.

A resident of Vivekananda Nagar in the city, he had gone to his native place in Kollegal taluk of Chamarajanagar district. He was isolated and treated at KR Hospital of Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute in the city. He will be in home quarantine for another 14 days, at Kollegal, as per the protocol issued by the Health Department.