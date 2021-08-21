First-ever Graduation Day of FMCOAHS held

The first-ever Graduation Day of Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences (FMCOAHS), the new constituent college under Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI), and the 11th Graduation ceremony of Father Muller College of Speech and Hearing (FMCOSH) were organised at Father Muller Convention Centre in the city recently.

As many as 155 grandaunts received their graduation certificates at the ceremony organised in adherence to Covid-19 regulations.

Bengaluru-based Padmashree Group of Institutions Director Prof Rajesh Shenoy said the government was looking into the need of an uniform curriculum and strong forum for Allied Health Subjects.

Prof Shenoy, who is also a Syndicate member of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), urged graduates to remember their Alma mater, constant

updation of knowledge and development of research acumen.

Mangalore Bishop and Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI) President Fr (Dr) Peter Paul Saldanha presided over the graduation ceremony.

He said the body though of many parts, worked together in unison, so

is an institution.

He said the pandemic had highlighted the role of allied health workers.

During the pandemic, no physician can carry out his work without the parallel help of laboratory reports, and so on.

FMCI Director Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho welcomed the gathering. FMCOAHS Dean Dr Antony Sylvan D’souza and FMCOSH Principal Prof Akhilesh P M presented the reports highlighting achievements of their colleges. Only the graduates were allowed to enter the venue.

Live streaming of the event had been arranged on different channels and YouTube for the benefit of family and friends.

Oath for the College of Allied Health Science graduates was administered by the Dean Dr Antony Sylvan D’Souza and for Physiotherapy graduates by Prof Cherishma D’Silva, serving as Head of Physiotherapy department while Principal Dr Akhilesh P M administered oath for the graduates of Speech and Hearing.

Earlier, a ceremonial Thanksgiving Mass was held in St Joseph Chapel in Father Muller campus.

Best outgoing students

Melisha Roshal D’Souza was declared as Best Outgoing Student from Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences.

The Late John Linu Varghese memorial prize for Best Outgoing Graduate of BPT (bachelor of physiotherapy) was awarded to Rochelle Peter D’Souza.

Adline Princita D’Souza was declared as Best Outgoing Student of Father Muller College of Speech and Hearing.