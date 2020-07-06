First in Mysuru, citizen insures road

For the first time in the city, a cab driver, a resident of CFTRI Layout, Bogadi Second Stage, has insured a public road, where his house is situated.

The insurance, issued by Oriental Insurance Company Limited, for an amount of Rs 3.23 lakh, is effective from June 26. S Vasu, the concerned citizen, has paid an annual premium of Rs 889 from his own earnings, to insure the 96.8 metre stretch of 5th Cross in CFTRI Layout. As per the conditions, the insurance company will bear the loss, if the road is damaged, due to natural causes or due to the acts of miscreants.

Vasu said that he was inspired by a similar gesture by Dr Mruthyunjaya Sindhoor in Hubballi in 2008.

“I was taking efforts in this respect, since 2018. Finally, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) agreed to my proposal and the insurance company also came forward. If the road is damaged within the insured period, June 25, next year, it can be repaired with the insurance claim amount,” he said.

He said that basically he is a fan of Sudha Murty, chairperson of Infosys Foundation, and wanted to do his mite for the society.

“I passed SSLC and did a diploma in printing technology. I read newspapers regularly to enrich my knowledge. Thus, I got this idea to insure the road. Initially, the MCC officials resisted and asked how can I, a private individual, insure a private property. Since 2018, when I initiated the process, over four Commissioners have changed in the MCC. C G Betsurmath and P S Kantharaj were supportive. Finally, Gurudutt Hegde completed the process,” he said.

“It is not only the soldiers, who guard our nation. Even inside borders, every citizen should behave like a soldier and safeguard public properties. I am not selfish. If people come forward to share the premium amount from next year, they can contribute. Residents of other streets and areas can take steps to either develop their localities or insure public properties. I will share my experiences and lend a helping hand,” he said.

“In Mysuru, for the first-time, a citizen has insured a public road. This is a good gesture. If more citizens come forward, we will permit them to insure more roads,” said Mayor Tasneem.