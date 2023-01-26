First mobile crematorium in K'taka launched in Kundapur

First mobile crematorium in Karnataka launched in Kundapur

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  • Jan 26 2023, 22:47 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2023, 22:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The first mobile crematorium in Karnataka has been launched at Mudoor in Kundapur of Udupi district.

The Mudoor primary agricultural cooperative society took the decision to address the cremation issues of mortal remains people belonging to rural areas, society president Vijaya Shastri and CEO Prabhakar Poojary said in a release.

There are around 600 houses in Mudoor village and if anyone dies, the mortal remains need to be taken to Kundapur crematorium ground which is 40 km away. Considering the plight of the villagers, the society purchased the mobile crematorium costing Rs 5.8 lakh from a Kerala firm. The mortal remains will get reduced to ashes within two hours using LPG cylinder weighing 10 kg. The vehicle will be sent to the site on request.

The society has decided not to charge any fee for this service. All traditional rituals that need to be done can be carried out by keeping the mortal remains inside the crematorium. Smoke or foul smell will not emerge in the cremation process. The pressurized air from high pressure LPG cylinder helps to burn the body. The mobile crematorium which is six feet in length and made of steel can be transported in a truck to anyone’s doorstep.

Karnataka News
Karnataka
Udupi District
crematorium

