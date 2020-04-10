First patient related to Jubilant discharged

Covid survivor Patient 52 (P52), the second case to have been successfully treated and discharged in Mysuru, has appealed to the people to listen to the government authorities to combat coronavirus or Covid-19 pandemic.

In a letter released through the district administration, the survivor, who has identified himself as a 35-year-old person, a resident of Mysuru, has thanked the government officials, doctors and all medical services staff, for taking good care of him.

He was the first Covid case related to Nanjangud-based Jubilant Life Sciences. Out of the 42 persons, who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Mysuru, 31 are related, either directly of indirectly, to Jubilant Life Sciences.

It has to be noted that even P52’s’s family members — his wife, his father and also father-in-law — are infected and are under treatment.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar has stated that P52 has been discharged on Friday, as per the protocol. “He was the first positive from Jubilant Generics plant. He is the second patient to be discharged in Mysuru. I thank all doctors, paramedics and supporting staff of Covid Hospital who ensured his recovery,” he has conveyed.

P52 has said that he was suffering from fever for 10 days and consulted a doctor in a private clinic earlier. “On March 21, I went to Gopala Gowda Shanthaveri Memorial Hospital to consult an expert doctor and was admitted as in-patient. On March 25 night, I was shifted to KR Hospital of Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute. The doctors started treatment at KR Hospital on March 26. I was shifted to the district hospital on March 30. I was given good care and was cured over the period,” he has stated.