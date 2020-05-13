First repatriation flight from Dubai with 177 passengers lands in Mangaluru

First flight from Dubai with 177 lands in Mangaluru

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  • May 13 2020, 11:53 ist
  • updated: May 13 2020, 11:53 ist
The total passengers, including 88 men, 84 women, five children and two infants arrived by the Air India Express flight IX 384 late Tuesday night, airport sources said. Credit: Twitter screengrab (@airnewsalerts)

The first repatriation flight to Mangaluru from Dubai with 177 passengers landed at the international airport here.

The total passengers, including 88 men, 84 women, five children and two infants arrived by the Air India Express flight IX 384 late Tuesday night, airport sources said.

There were 12 medical emergency cases and 38 pregnant women among them, they said. The district administration had made arrangements for receiving the passengers, who were provided with sanitizers and masks. They were advised to maintain social distancing as per the health protocol.

All the foreign returnees were screened as per the standard operating procedure to ensure that they were asymptomatic.

The passengers were taken to their chosen place of accommodation in KSRTC buses. They will be undergoing a 14-day quarantine in the places, which will be monitored by doctors assigned by the health department. More than 17 hotels and 12 hostels have been arranged for the accommodation of the returnees.

Passengers were also asked to download the mandatory 'Aroygya Sethu' app for contact tracing. Rahul Shinde IAS who is in charge of arranging quarantine facilities, airport director V V Rao and district health officer Ramachandra Bairy were present at the airport.

Vande Bharat Mission
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Mangaluru
Karnataka
Dubai
Mangaluru Airport

