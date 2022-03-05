Fish vendor attacked, Rs 2.15 lakh looted in DK

Fish vendor attacked, Rs 2.15 lakh looted in Dakshina Kannada

The injured is Mustafa (45) from Mukkacheri in Ullal

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 05 2022, 15:48 ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2022, 15:48 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Miscreants allegedly assaulted a fish vendor before fleeing with Rs 2.15 lakh on NH 66 at Adamkudru on Saturday morning.

The injured is Mustafa (45) from Mukkacheri in Ullal.

City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said enmity is suspected to be the reason for the attack and people who attacked him were conversing in Beary language. The injured is recuperating in a hospital in Thokkottu.

In a complaint, Mustafa said that the incident occurred when he was travelling to Mangaluru fisheries harbour to collect fish in his tempo. Moosa from Mastikatte was accompanying him.

When the tempo reached Adamkudru, a car waylaid him. Three masked men who alighted from the car demanded the cash bag from him. When he refused, they tried to assault him with a lethal weapon.

He said that he held the weapon in his hand when they tried to wield on him.

ACP Dinakar Shetty visited the spot. The CCTV footage is being verified. A case has been registered at Kankanady Town Station. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Dakshina Kannada
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Mangaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Maladaptation': How not to cope with climate change

'Maladaptation': How not to cope with climate change

With fast-weakening rouble, Russians rush to shop

With fast-weakening rouble, Russians rush to shop

Kalaburagi’s dal gets what it long deserved, branding

Kalaburagi’s dal gets what it long deserved, branding

Don't want to repeat myself on screen: Huma Qureshi

Don't want to repeat myself on screen: Huma Qureshi

Malavika Sarukkai to mark 50 yrs in dance with new show

Malavika Sarukkai to mark 50 yrs in dance with new show

If Ukraine falls, Europe falls, says Zelenskyy

If Ukraine falls, Europe falls, says Zelenskyy

Decoding natural sounds of Pedro, a film festival hit

Decoding natural sounds of Pedro, a film festival hit

For women, leisure on a leash?

For women, leisure on a leash?

 