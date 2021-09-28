Five arrested for assault on students near Surathkal

The Surathkal police have arrested five persons in connection to the alleged assault on students of a private medical college who were travelling in a car, near Surathkal toll gate.
City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that the case is being investigated by the Surathkal police.
The video of the assault and the abuse, allegedly by members of a Hindu organisation, has gone viral on social media. In fact, the traffic police had tried to prevent an attack on the vehicle in which the students hailing from different faiths were travelling. The students were returning to their college after visiting Malpe beach.
