Five arrested for assault on students near Surathkal

Five arrested for assault on students near Surathkal

The video of the assault and the abuse, allegedly by members of a Hindu organisation, has gone viral on social media

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Sep 28 2021, 14:37 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2021, 14:37 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Surathkal police have arrested five persons in connection to the alleged assault on students of a private medical college who were travelling in a car, near Surathkal toll gate.

City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that the case is being investigated by the Surathkal police.

The video of the assault and the abuse, allegedly by members of a Hindu organisation, has gone viral on social media. In fact, the traffic police had tried to prevent an attack on the vehicle in which the students hailing from different faiths were travelling. The students were returning to their college after visiting Malpe beach.

Check out latest DH videos here  

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Surathkal
Dakshina Kannada

Related videos

What's Brewing

IAF conducts air show in Srinagar after 14 years

IAF conducts air show in Srinagar after 14 years

When Lata Mangeshkar put Vishal Bharadwaj at ease

When Lata Mangeshkar put Vishal Bharadwaj at ease

This Bihar village has been 'crime-free' for decades

This Bihar village has been 'crime-free' for decades

Greatest shows on earth: How expos changed the world

Greatest shows on earth: How expos changed the world

DH Toon | Is India inviting unwanted attention?

DH Toon | Is India inviting unwanted attention?

Volcanic eruptions helped dinosaurs dominate earth

Volcanic eruptions helped dinosaurs dominate earth

Is the Kerala bishop playing rook for the Parivar?

Is the Kerala bishop playing rook for the Parivar?

Facebook delays Instagram Kids app for 13-year-olds

Facebook delays Instagram Kids app for 13-year-olds

Luxury car sales boom post-second wave

Luxury car sales boom post-second wave

 