Five assaulted with lethal weapons

In two separate incidents, five youth were brutally assaulted with lethal weapons by miscreants at Andetadka in Illantilla village near Uppinangady on Sunday night.

Fayaz (26) and Afeez (19), who were sitting beside a shop, were assaulted by an armed group of four to five people. Both the victims were shifted to a government hospital in Puttur.

Hours later, at around 8.30 pm, 30 to 40 people arrived in two-wheelers and attacked Siddique, Ayyub and Zakaria, who were also sitting near the shop. They too were admitted to a private hospital in Puttur.

Uppinangady police visited the spot and have registered cases against the miscreants.

