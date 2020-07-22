Five exam centres for writing CET on July 30, 31

The Common Entrance Test (CET) will be conducted in five examination centres in Kodagu district on July 30 and 31.

The examination centres are St Joseph Girls PU College and Government PU College in Madikeri, Somwarpet Government PU College, Virajpet Government PU College. In case if there are any Covid infected writing the exam, they will be asked to write at Galibeedu Covid Care Centre (Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya).

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said that the centres will be sanitised before the examination. All the students will be allowed inside the centre after undergoing thermal screening. Wearing masks will be made mandatory for students. Seating arrangements will be made in such a way as to maintain social distancing.

She said in case the student is infected with Covid-19, it should be brought to the notice of government hospital authorities in advance, to make arrangements for them to write the exam in Galibeedi Covid Care Centre. Separate rooms will be arranged for the students who are the primary, secondary contacts of the infected and also hailing from containment zones.