Five ITIs developed as technology hubs inaugurated in DK

Five Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) developed as technology hubs among 150 ITIs in the state were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually from Bengaluru on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, at a programme held at ITI (Men’s) in Kadri, MLA D Vedavyas Kamath said the state government had entered into a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA), for a period of 10 years, with Tata Technologies Ltd, to upgrade 150 ITIs in the country.

Each ITI was given Rs 34.61 crore for development. In the Mangalore City South Assembly segment, two ITIs have been developed. The upgraded ITIs will benefit 300 students every year, he said.

The project is expected to bring qualitative improvements in the field of industrial training and education. The upgraded centres will facilitate up-skilling, product verification, virtual analysis, design for artisans and handicrafts, and product design and development. The students will also be given training for self-employment, he added.

The upgraded five ITIs are at Government ITI (men and women) in Mangaluru, ITI at Belthangady, Puttur and Vittal. With the upgrading, employment and entrepreneurship opportunities will open up.

The workshop of the upgraded ITIs will have a CNC machines' section (computer numerical control machines), electrical vehicles, information content exchange, vertical machining centre, robotic cell, plumbing section, paint booth, car lift, laser cutter, meeting and faculty room, while the technology lab will have IoT and service lab, technology centre design and development, technology centre product verification lab, and a very small aperture terminal.

Under the employment scheme of the state government, 23 short-term courses and six long-term courses will be offered in the ITIs.

At present, in the 2021 batch, 24 students are undergoing training in electric vehicles and 20 are undergoing training in industrial robotics and digital manufacturing. In the 2022 batch, 24 students are undergoing training in both courses.