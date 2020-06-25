Five medicos on Covid-19 duty test positive in Mangaluru

As many as 13 frontline health workers, including seven doctors, working in various hospitals across the state have tested positive for novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Five medicos (junior doctors) on the frontline Covid-19 duty in various hospitals of Mangaluru contracted virus. All five doctors, in their late 20s, are PG students in a private medical college in the coastal city.

They were deputed for Covid duty at Wenlock District Hospital and Lady Goschen Hospital. All five were staying in the same apartment. A total of 45 doctors, their contacts, have been quarantined, DHO Dr Ramachandra Bayari told reporters.

A special team has been constituted to trace and quarantine the contacts of the infected doctors, the DHO said.

Seven medical staff, including doctors of the district hospital and two private hospitals in Madikeri, also contracted Covid-19. The private hospital has been sealed after the medical staff tested positive for the virus. The district hospital has been disinfected, Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy told reporters. Apart from seven health workers, the district also saw as many people contract virus.

A 32-year-old doctor from Davangere (P-10391), a resident of Maaganahalli road in the city, tested positive for the virus. She had an interdistrict travel history.

NTPC staffer tests +ve

A Kudigi NTPC thermal plant employee, with a travel history to Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. Upon his return, he was sent to a 14-day home quarantine. He tested positive while in quarantine. The employee has been shifted to the designated Covid hospital in Vijayapura. His flat and the apartment have been sanitised, NTPC senior HR manager P A John told DH.

Vijayapura reported 10 fresh cases on Thursday as the district's tally jumped to 331.

Meanwhile, Ballari district's Covid case count shot up to 595 with 26 new infections in the last 24 hours. As many as 335 cases are linked to the JSW plant cluster.

Koppal district saw its biggest single-day spike of 22 cases on Thursday. Among the new cases are five children, including a 3-year-old girl. The district's Covid tally has increased to 66. Dharwad district also saw 26 new infections while Ramanagara recorded 36 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.