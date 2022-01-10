Five minors rape mentally challenged girl in Kalaburagi

A 13-year-old mentally challenged girl was allegedly raped by five minor boys at a colony of the city on January 5.

The parents of the rape survivor lodged a complaint on Monday.

The girl is being treated at a hospital. The parents in the complaint stated that boys between 15 and 16 years of age who are in their neighbourhood committed this crime. University Police station CPI Shivananda Ganigera said the accused boys are known to the girl and they will be taken into custody on January 11.

