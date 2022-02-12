Five more held over Harihar town violence

Town police, on Friday night, nabbed five persons including three boys in connection with hijab-saffron stole protest that turned violent in the town on February 8 in front of the Government First Grade College.

Three minor boys have been sent to remand home and the other two persons are in judicial custody. Besides them, five persons had been arrested earlier. With this, the number of arrested persons rose to 10. Fearing the arrest, people of both the communities have left the town.

Check out DH's latest videos: