Five of a family killed in Koppal district road accident

A road accident in the Koppal district of Karnataka late on Saturday night left five people from the same family dead and several injured.

The incident took place near Bhanapura in the Kukanur taluk of the district when a family of nine were returning to Binnal village in the Yelburga taluk after attending the birthday party of a granddaughter of retired District Armed Reserve (DAR) constable Sharanappa Koppad.

When police reached the site of the accident, they found the vehicle completely destroyed, and had trouble extricating the bodies stuck in the vehicle.

According to the police, five of the nine passengers in the vehicle were killed on spot. They have been identified as Devappa Koppad (62), Girijamma (45), Shantamma (32), Parvatamma (32) and Kasturi (22), all residents of Binnal.

Meanwhile, vehicle driver Harshavardhan (35), and passengers Pallavi (28), Puttaraju (7), and Bhumika (5) were seriously injured and are undergoing treatment at the district hospital. Among them, Puttaraju’s condition is critical, having sustained major head injuries.

The deceased have been shifted to the Kukanur taluk hospital for post-mortem.