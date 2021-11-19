Five of a family killed in mishap in Mandya

Five people of the same family, including a Gram Panchayat president, were killed in a collision between a tipper lorry and an autorickshaw, near Nelamakanahalli Gate, in Malavalli taluk, Mandya district, on Friday evening.

The deceased are, Muthamma (45), Banduru Gram Panchayat president, of Dadadapura village, her daughter Basammanni (30), son Venkatesh (25), granddaughter Chamundeshwari (8) and a two-year-old male child. According to sources, they were returning after visiting a temple near Maddur, when the mishap occurred.

The speeding tipper lorry bound for Maddur from Malavalli, hit the autorickshaw coming in the opposite direction. The auto was mangled beyond recognition due to the impact of the mishap. While Muthamma and two children died on the spot, three others died en route to the hospital.

Superintendent of Police N Yatish, ASP Dhananjay visited the spot. Rural police have registered a case.

It is said that Muthamma is the only gram panchayat president from Korama community in the state. MP A Sumalatha and Leader of Opposition in Assembly Siddaramaiah had congratulated her when she became the GP president.

Watch latest videos by DH here: