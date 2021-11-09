Five of family end lives over kidnap accusation

Five members of a family who attempted to end their lives for being accused of kidnapping a newborn, died during treatment at the hospital on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Muniyappa (70), his wife Narayanamma (65), their daughter Pushpa (33), son-in-law Babu (45) and granddaughter Gangothri (17).

Tamil Nadu-based couple Sumithra and Satya had lodged a complaint at the women’s police station in Kolar alleging that Pushpa and her friend Gita had kidnapped their newborn baby.

Accordingly, the police had summoned Pushpa and Gita to the station, and warned the two to return the newborn within a week.

Pushpa and her family members felt embarrassed as they were summoned to police station and fearing shame, they attempted to end their lives by consuming poison-laced cool drink on Sunday. The neighbours had admitted them to hospital. However, they did not respond to treatment and all the five died on Monday.

In a purported death note, Pushpa has said that she had no role in the kidnap case and Gita, Satya couple had sold the baby for Rs 50,000. The note further states that the police treated her badly and that they were ending lives on account of police harassment and fearing shame in society.

Senior police officers said that prima facie it appears Pushpa had no role in the case.

Based on the death note a case of abetting suicide has been registered against Gita and Satya. The former is absconding and Satya has been taken into custody. There are no clues about the whereabouts of the child.

