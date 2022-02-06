Five of family found murdered in Srirangapatna

Five of a family, including four children, were found murdered at KRS village in Srirangapatna taluk in Mandya district on Sunday.

The deceased are Lakshmi (30), wife of Gangaram, their children Raju (10), Komal (7), Kunal (4) and Govinda (13), Lakshmi's nephew. The incident occurred at the victims' house at Bazar Line Badavane on Saturday night.

Gangaram was out on a business visit. All valuables in the house were intact. Lethal weapons were used for the murder. Reason for the murders is yet to be ascertained, said the police.

A few neighbours knocked the door as none came out even after 8 am on Sunday. They peeked through the window and were shocked the see the four murdered and bloodstain all over the wall, added the police.

Gangaram's family belongs to a tribal community from Gujarat. He is into selling imitation jewellery and also polished gold ornaments. About 120 families of the tribe relocated to the village from Ahmedabad.

Gangaram has been staying in the village for the last 40 years and owns a house. Gangaram and his family members had visited Hyderabad two months ago.

"The post mortem was conducted at the K R Hospital in Mysuru. Three teams have been constituted to probe the murders," said SP N Yatish.