Five pilgrims from Belagavi killed in mishap

Five pilgrims from Mandoli village in Belagavi taluk, who were on their way to Pandurpur to pay obeisance to Vithal and Rukmini, were killed on the spot and seven others were injured when the SUV in which they were travelling rammed into a brick-transporting tractor-trolley near Sangola town in Solapur district in Maharashtra early Friday morning.

Sources said the pilgrims had left Mandoli on Thursday night to participate in the 'Kartik Ekadashi' rituals at the Vithal and Rukmini temple in Pandurpur. While nearing Sangola town, the driver of the SUV lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a brick transporting tractor-trolley at about 4 am.

The impact of the collision was such that five of them, including the driver, were killed on the spot while seven others, seated in the rear side of the vehicle, suffered injuries.

The deceased were identified as Krishna Vaman Goankar (50), Mahadev Kanbarkar (48), Balu Ambewadikar (50), Arun Datta Mutkekar (38) of Mandoli village and driver Aadha Devappa Patil (40), a resident of Hangarga village. A pall of gloom descended on the village as the news of the accident reached them. It was the other pilgrims and the injured who informed the family members of the deceased about the accident.