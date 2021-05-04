Five struck dead by lightning

Four persons were struck dead by lightning in Kudligi taluk of Vijayanagara district on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Chinnappa (40), Veeranna (50), B. Patreppa (43) and Rajashekhar (32).

Chinnappa and Veeranna had taken shelter under a tree as it started raining when they were struck dead by lightning. Patreppa was closing a opening on the ceiling on his house when lightning struck him. Rajashekhar was on his way to his village when he was killed by lightning. The revenue officials and police personnel visited the spot.

In another incident, 45-year-old Siddamma Bheemappa Kouluru was killed due to lightning in Munagala village of Raichur district.