Five students injured as ceiling of school collapses

Five students of Nirmala Hridaya Higher Primary School in the town escaped with injuries after a portion of the ceiling of a classroom caved in on them on Wednesday.

The injured are Safal Chincharkar, Amogh Naik, Suhani Shedageri and Shristi S Naik, all class 4 students, and Sadhwin Chincharkar, a class 1 student.

The incident occurred when 16 students were having their lunch at the classroom meant for 4th standard. A portion of the concrete ceiling caved in on the five students. Several benches were damaged in the incident.

Two students, who have suffered injuries in the head and back, have been rushed to the Karwar district hospital while the remaining were treated at the taluk hospital.

The anxious parents frantically rushed to the school to pick up their children. They alleged that the school building was 34 years old and blamed the negligence of the management for the incident.

Meanwhile, Headmistress Sister Juliana Mary said that the safety audit of the school building is being done every year through the Public Works department.

Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan visited the district hospital and enquired about the well-being of the injured students and parents.

Tahsildar Uday Kumbar has instructed the education officials to serve a notice of the school management seeking to provide details about the measures and the precautions taken by them.

