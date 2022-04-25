Five students rescued at Tannirbavi beach

Five students of a college in Moodbidri were rescued when they were pulled away by rip current at Tannirbavi beach.

The students were playing and enjoying the waves when rip current pulled deeper into the water. When they started panicking, a brother and sister duo who had come to swim in the open sea, noticed them in distress and rushed to help.

Sanketh Bengre and Shilpa Bengre swiftly aided two victims, and helped one who partially knew how to swim to reach the shore.

On noticing other two students in trouble, Tejas Naik, a Life Member, and Head Coach of Mangalore Surf Club who was giving surf lessons nearby immediately took a surfboard and paddled out to rescue them. After a quick counseling and enabling the two distressed victims to use the surfboard, Tejas brought them back to the shore.

All rescued were administered first aid immediately, and were guided on water safety as well.

Tejas Naik noted that his extensive training under the Indian Lifesaving; Lifesaving Sports Federation was the key to him being able to save the victim’s lives. He also extended his gratitude to Mangalore Surf Club for having organised beach safety camps and awareness programs which enabled many locals to be aware of the safety norms needed while conducting oneself in the sea. Both Sanketh Bengre and Shilpa Bengre are national level swimmers. They have also received formal training in water safety and beach rescue in the past.

Rip currents

Mithun Bhat Kakunje of Mangalore Surf Club said a rip current is a specific kind of water current that can occur near beaches. It is a strong, localised, and narrow current of water which moves directly away from the shore, cutting through the lines of breaking waves like a river running out to sea. Knowledge of swimming and water safety helps in understanding how to be safe if caught in a rip current. A rip current is like a moving treadmill, which the swimmer can get out of quite easily by swimming at a right angle, across the current, ie parallel to the shore in either direction. Rip currents are usually not very wide, so getting out of one only takes a few strokes.

Once out of the rip current, getting back to shore is also not difficult, since waves are breaking, and floating objects (including swimmers) will be pushed by the waves towards the shore. As an alternative, people who are caught in a strong rip can simply relax (either floating or treading water) and allow the current to carry them until it dissipates completely once it is beyond the surf line. Then the person can seek help, or swim back through the surf, doing so diagonally, away from the rip and towards the shore.