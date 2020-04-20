Five test coronavirus positive in Kalaburagi

Kalaburagi reported highest ever COVID-19 positive cases in a day with five people including two minors aged 13 and 17 years testing positive for the virus on Monday.
With this, the total count of positive cases including three deaths shot up to 27 in the district.
While a 13-year-old boy, a youth and a woman contracted the virus from the 55-year-old cloth merchant who died of novel coronavirus on April 13, a 50-year-old man came into direct contact with the 65-year-old fruit vendor who breathed his last due to COVID-19 on April 7.
Throat swab sample of another man returned positive.
