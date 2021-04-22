Five women labourers killed in Yadgir road mishap

Five women labourers killed in Yadgir road mishap

Yadgir
Yadgir, DHNS, Yadgir,
  • Apr 22 2021, 11:45 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2021, 11:55 ist

Five women farm labourers died on the spot while five others sustained grievous injuries when a tam-tam they were travelling in collided with a tanker near Kolluru in the taluk on Wednesday.

The deceased are Aiyamma (60), Sharanamma (40), Kashimbi (40), Bhimabai (40) and Devindramma (70). The injured have been admitted to the taluk hospital in Shahpur.

The accident occurred when the victims, residents of Munamutugi in Vadagera taluk, were going to the work site. The Shahpur police have registered a case.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Yadgir
Road accident
5 women labourers killed

Related videos

What's Brewing

New Apple devices target markets led by smaller rivals

New Apple devices target markets led by smaller rivals

DH Toon | No 'thali' left for PM Modi to beat?

DH Toon | No 'thali' left for PM Modi to beat?

Cab fares hiked by 90%. Are drivers earning enough?

Cab fares hiked by 90%. Are drivers earning enough?

Old mess and a new 'waste' body  

Old mess and a new 'waste' body  

Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ has lessons for Goa

Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ has lessons for Goa

Climate change puts morning cup of coffee under threat

Climate change puts morning cup of coffee under threat

This couple married four times to maximise their leave

This couple married four times to maximise their leave

Climate change altering migration of whales?

Climate change altering migration of whales?

 