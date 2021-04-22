Five women labourers killed in Yadgir road mishap

Five women farm labourers died on the spot while five others sustained grievous injuries when a tam-tam they were travelling in collided with a tanker near Kolluru in the taluk on Wednesday.
The deceased are Aiyamma (60), Sharanamma (40), Kashimbi (40), Bhimabai (40) and Devindramma (70). The injured have been admitted to the taluk hospital in Shahpur.
The accident occurred when the victims, residents of Munamutugi in Vadagera taluk, were going to the work site. The Shahpur police have registered a case.
