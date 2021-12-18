Flash protest against desecration of Shivaji statue in Bengaluru

Hindu activists in large numbers assembled at Sambhaji Circle late night Friday condemning the desecration of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue at Bengaluru, demanding action against culprits behind the incident.

Video of the statue of the warrior king's statue being desecrated went viral on social media on Friday night.

Bengaluru Police faced the mob which swelled with time. Unruly protesters were caned near Sambhaji Circle and arterial roads connecting the busy circle to bring the situation under control. People moving on streets and outside their houses were told to remain indoors by the police.

MLA Abhay Patil condemned the disrespect shown to Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Bengaluru. He said it was disrespect shown to the Hindu community as Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had dedicated his life to Hindus. He demanded strict action against those responsible for the act and a precedent be set. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra should ensure the arrest of culprits. Insult of national heroes was an insult of the nation, he stated.

