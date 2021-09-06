Floating jetty to come up in Mangaluru

A floating jetty will come up in Mangaluru at a cost of Rs 6.5 crore. Once completed it will become the first such facility at any fishing harbour in Karnataka, said MLA D Vedavyasa Kamath.

He was speaking during the flagging off ceremoy of eight insulated cold storage trucks by the Karnataka Fisheries Development Corporation (KFDC) here on Monday.

The jetty will come up at the end of the third phase of the fisheries harbour in Old Port. Further, he said that the Cabinet has approved Rs 22 crore for the completion of the third phase of the fisheries harbour in Mangaluru.

A jetty for the anchoring of traditional boats will come at Thota Bengre at an estimated cost of Rs 3.5 crore.

A proposal for upgrading the Old Port especially to give emphasis to hygiene and other development works at an estimated cost between Rs 75-100 crore has been sent to the Central government. The Karnataka Cabinet has already approved the proposal, he said.

Further, he said that 16 various development projects related to the fisheries sector at an estimated cost of Rs 1,100 crore will come up in Karnataka.

Inaugurating the programme, Minister for Fisheries, Port and Inland Water Transport S Angara said there is a need to promote inland fishing along with marine fisheries. The insulated cold storage vehicle will help in the supply of quality fish catch to various parts of Karnataka.

Noting that excessive fishing is harmful, the Minister said that fishermen should focus on saving fish species as well. The fisheries department will set up cold storage units in various parts of Karnataka to help in the supply of fresh fish. Pisciculture can be an alternative in areas where arecanut plantations are affected with yellow leaf disease, he felt.

KFDC Chairman Nithin Kumar said that the insulated cold storage vehicles have been procured at an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore under Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY). Three trucks are of four tonne capacity,four trucks have two tonne capacity and one truck has one tonne capacity.